The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two July 15 vehicle vandalism suspects in the 5600 block of California Ave.
The suspects were seen striking a vehicle with a shopping cart. When the suspects realized a witness had taken pictures of them, they began striking the vehicle belonging to the witness, causing over $1,200 in damage, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the suspects as:
• Black woman with long hair, a medium build, in her 20s. She was wearing a white T-shirt and plaid pants.
• Black woman with her hair in a bun. She was wearing a white T-shirt and ripped blue jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective T. Tsang at 326-3519 or BPD at 327-7111.
