The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying the suspect in a March 27 theft at the Brundage Liquors located at 401 Brundage Lane.
The suspect is described as Black man, in his early 20s, about 6-feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike Air Max 97s at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective T. Tsang at 326-3519 or BPD at 327-7111.
