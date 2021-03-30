BPD removes white box with wires protruding from Jewetta Avenue

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious object in the 100 block of Jewetta Ave. at 11:57 p.m., Monday, locating a large white box with wires protruding from it.
Upon arrival, officers assessed the box and agreed the object was potentially dangerous, according to a BPD news release. Bomb squad technicians assessed the object and rendered it safe before it was removed from the scene, the news release said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.