The Bakersfield Police Department has released information regarding a suspect in the Tuesday double homicide in the 1000 block of M Street.
The suspect is identified as Eric Lavelle Nichols, 49, police said. He is described as a Black man, with black hair, brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, according to BPD. An arrest warrant for two counts of murder was issued for Nichols.
Bakersfield Police ask that anyone with information regarding Nichols’ location or other information related to this investigation call Detective Robles at 326-3953 or BPD at 327-7111.
