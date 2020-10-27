The Bakersfield Police Department has released officer-worn body camera footage and additional details from officers' use of deadly force on Oct. 13 that fatally injured a man in the area of East 18th and Baker streets.
Jose Marcos Ramirez, 27, was shot by a BPD officer at 8:57 a.m. Ramirez had allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times and was armed with a knife when officers encountered him, according to BPD.
The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Detective Randy Petris, Senior Officer John Weyer and Officer Nghia Duong. Petris has been an officer with the department for about eight years, Weyer has been an officer for about 10 years and Duong has been an officer for 10 months, according to BPD. All three officers were wearing body camera devices.
“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” said BPD Chief Greg Terry. “We will release the body-worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”
The video says that officers were advised that Ramirez was schizophrenic. The video depicts multiple officers coming into contact with Ramirez and instructing him to drop the knife.
One officer is shown to use two less-than-lethal munitions, or foam bullets, on Ramirez. In the video, Ramirez can be heard challenging the officers to shoot him. Three officers discharged their firearms.
“While this investigation has moved to a point where it is practical to release this information, the matter is still under review,” said BPD’s news release. “The involved officers remain on modified duty pending a determination by the chief of police as to the appropriateness of their actions under state law and department policy.”
BPD's full video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sa2JGlxKNUQ&feature=youtu.be