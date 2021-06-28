You have permission to edit this article.
BPD releases image of vehicle suspected to be involved in shooting

suspect vehicle

Suspect vehicle

 Provided photo

The Bakersfield Police Department has released an image of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting that took place at 11:33 a.m. Friday at the 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to a BPD report, officers arrived to find a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle showed a maroon, four-door sedan, according to the report.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

