BPD releases image of vehicle suspected to be involved in shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department has released an image of a vehicle suspected to be involved in a shooting that took place at 11:33 a.m. Friday at the 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
According to a BPD report, officers arrived to find a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle showed a maroon, four-door sedan, according to the report.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.