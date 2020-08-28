The Bakersfield Police Department has released body camera footage from an Aug. 17 officer involved shooting involving an officer and a stabbing suspect.
While the incident is still under investigation, BPD said in a news release that it was “practical” to release the information to the public. Involved officers Jeffrey Martin and Arron Waddle are on “modified duty.” Martin has been an officer with BPD for 14 years and Waddle has been an officer for about seven months.
“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” said BPD Chief Greg Terry. “We will release the body-worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”
Waddle was wearing a body camera during the incident and Martin, a detective, was working in an undercover capacity, according to BPD. The video of the incident can be viewed at this link: https://bakersfieldcity.us/gov/depts/police/media_inquiries/default.htm.
