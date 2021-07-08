BPD releases body camera footage of fatal June 13 officer-involved shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department has released body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened June 13 beginning at the 1500 block of East 3rd Avenue.
The footage begins after a BPD officer pulled over Jose Antonio Ruiz III, 25, in a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen. A woman and two children were also in the car.
After the officer asks Ruiz to exit the vehicle, the video shows him driving away. A short pursuit followed, ending when Ruiz crashed into another car.
After the collision, Ruiz fired at the pursuing officer, according to the video. During a foot pursuit, he yelled, “tell my mother I love her” several times before running into the parking lot of a store at the 1400 block of Cottonwood Road.
Other officers arrived and a standoff ensued in the parking lot. Officers yelled at Ruiz to drop his firearm, but he apparently did not. He yelled back at the officers “kill me” as they urged him to surrender.
Surveillance footage from the store shows the moment when officers fired at Ruiz, fatally striking him. According to the BPD explanation of the footage, Ruiz raised his hand and counted down from three before raising his firearm to fire at officers. It is at this moment that several officers fired at Ruiz.
He died of his injuries on June 16.
Six officers were involved in the shooting, Travione Sherell, Raymond Hackleman, Jose Medrano, Paul Madriz, Eli Brown and Robert Robles.
The incident is still under review and the involved officers remain on modified duty pending a determination by Chief Greg Terry.