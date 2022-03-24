BPD releases body camera footage of 2 officer-involved shootings in February

The Bakersfield Police Department released body camera footage Thursday on YouTube of two officer-involved shootings from February.
In both instances, the suspects appear to be armed. One of the incidents involved a juvenile with a knife who charged at BPD officers. In the other, a man with a revolver surprised officers responding to a call that alleged domestic violence, according to a BPD breakdown of the incidents.
The first incident occurred on Feb. 14, in the vicinity of Pensinger Road and Windmere Street. According to BPD officials, a juvenile called emergency services at 10:34 p.m. saying they had a knife and would kill the next person they saw.
The BPD reported that officers arrived at around 10:44 p.m., and footage shows an officer asking the juvenile to lay on the ground.
In the released footage, the juvenile says he doesn’t want to live anymore and urges officers to shoot him.
The officer urges other responding officers to switch to non-lethal weapons and repeatedly urges the juvenile to drop the knife.
After several minutes, the juvenile charges officers, who discharge their weapons. One officer discharged a firearm.
Officers then provided medical aid to the juvenile, who was released to the hospital the next day, according to the report.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The other incident occurred in the 2100 block of Dayton Avenue on Feb. 19. In the video, the BPD received a call from a juvenile who said domestic violence was occurring at the residence, according to the report.
The video shows officers arriving and approaching a car parked in the driveway of the residence. When officers are near the car, a man with a revolver abruptly opens the door, and officers open fire.
The video then shows officers retreating and waiting for a few minutes as they attempt to determine if the man still has possession of the revolver. They eventually approach the man, who is laying on the ground in front of the car.
The man later succumbed to his injuries, a BPD official says in the video. The department reported that officers found a revolver with expended ammunition at the scene.
Two officers discharged weapons during the incident, although the second officer’s body camera was not recording, according to the report.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
In the video, a BPD official says once the criminal investigation has concluded, all details will be released to the Kern County District Attorney for an independent review.