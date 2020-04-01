The Bakersfield Police Department has released body camera footage from a March 18 officer-involved shooting in the 5400 block of Veneto Street.
In a news release, the department said the video's release is an attempt to be open and transparent with the community.
“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” said interim Chief of Police Greg Terry. “We will release the body-worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”
The incident is still under review and the involved officer remains on modified duty pending an internal review, according to BPD.
The video can be viewed by accessing this link: https://bit.ly/3bH2som
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.