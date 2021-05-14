BPD releases body camera footage for officer involved shooting in which suspect and police K9 died

The Bakersfield Police Department has released body camera footage of an April officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Bakersfield resident and a BPD K9.
In the video, BPD shows evidence the man, Dalton James Gerritt Kooiman, 20, was armed with a revolver that discharged before officers responded with return fire. Gunshots hit the K9, Jango, which died after being taken to a veterinary hospital.
According to the BPD account of the incident, officers attempted to stop Kooiman at 8:43 p.m., April 27, while he was driving in a vehicle that had been reported stolen eastbound on Highway 58, east of Cottonwood Road.
BPD says Kooiman, who was identified later by the Kern County Coroner’s Office, left the roadway, traveling across an embankment and through a chainlink fence before his vehicle struck a concrete wall.
Kooiman then began to flee on foot, BPD says, but a Kern County Sheriff’s helicopter soon located him.
Body camera footage shows a K9 officer pursuing Kooiman before releasing Jango in an apparent attempt to slow him down. BPD said in the video’s narration Kooiman fired three times before officers returned fire.
After Kooiman falls to the ground, an officer appears to kick away a handgun. BPD says a still image from the body camera footage shows Kooiman holding the gun before he died.
A picture included in the video shows a handgun laying in the dirt a few feet away from Kooiman’s body.
BPD identified the two involved officers as Brock Mueller and Johnny Moreno. Mueller has been with BPD for five years and Moreno for six years. They both remain on administrative leave as the incident remains under review.
“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” BPD Police Chief Greg Terry said in a statement. “We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”
To view the video online, follow this link: https://bit.ly/33Ll2cY