BPD releases body cam footage of fatal officer-involved Aug. 13 apartment shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department has released body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Stephens Drive on Aug. 13.
The footage was released on YouTube as part of a community debriefing on the incident. As part of the debriefing, BPD also partially identified the involved officers, who are all on modified duty pending the conclusion of the investigation, which remains ongoing.
The officers, whose complete first names were not released, were V. Swall, who has been with the department for eight years, M. Broida, who has been with the department for less than a year and Senior Officer A. Garcia, who has been with the department for eight years.
The video is available at youtu.be/3Wc8Bn6OoXM.
According to a previous news release, officers responded to the apartment complex at 8:47 a.m., after a caller advised yelling could be heard from a unit.
When officers arrived, they entered after hearing "sounds of distress," after which a shooting occurred, according to BPD.
Later, BPD said a woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. A man succumbed to gunshot wounds at the scene, BPD said.