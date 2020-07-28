The Bakersfield Police Department has released additional information regarding a suspect vehicle and its driver involved in a fatal hit and run accident last Wednesday on Stockdale Highway.
Additional surveillance video was obtained Tuesday revealing the suspect vehicle is a gray 2013 to 2019 Nissan Sentra sedan with very minor driver-side damage, BPD said in a news release. After the collision, the suspect vehicle turned into the bike path parking area across from California State University Bakersfield and fled shortly after, BPD said.
The silver sedan previously sought was directly behind the collision and not involved in the accident, BPD said.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Officer Ott at 326-3967, BPD at 327-7111 or Kern County Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.