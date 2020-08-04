The Bakersfield Police Department recovered a woman’s body from the Kern River on Tuesday while investigating a report of suspicious circumstances.
At about 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 18500 block of Highway 178, where a vehicle belonging to a reported missing person was found nearby. During the investigation, a woman’s body was located in the Kern River.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue personnel assisted with recovering the body while police personnel controlled traffic near the mouth of the Kern River Canyon.
A BPD patrol vehicle that was blocking traffic east of the investigation was hit by a DUI driver, according to BPD. The patrol vehicle was unoccupied and had minor damage. The California Highway Patrol responded to handle the DUI investigation, according to BPD.
The identity of the decedent will be released by the Kern County coroner's office. The investigation is ongoing.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.