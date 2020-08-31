The Bakersfield Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state in educating the public about September being pedestrian safety month.
BPD will have additional officers on patrol throughout the month, specifically looking for violations by drivers and pedestrians that make roads unsafe. These violations include speeding, illegal turns, failure to yield, not stopping for posted signs or signals, and pedestrians who don't cross in marked crosswalks or designated crossing areas.
The number of pedestrians killed or injured on California roads accounts for nearly 25% of all roadway deaths, according to BPD. In 2018, 6,227 pedestrians lost their lives nationally in motor vehicle collisions.
BPD offers these suggestions to pedestrians:
• Ditch the distractions and keep your eyes up and phones down, especially when crossing the street.
• Always use marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals.
• Make eye contact and nod or wave at drivers.
• Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night.
• Get in the habit of walking with a flashlight or wearing a reflective vest.
BPD offers the following suggestions to drivers:
• Slow down on busy streets and at all intersections.
• Avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, using in-dash touch screens, or turning to talk to passengers.
• Be extra careful approaching crosswalks, be prepared to stop for pedestrians and stopping prior to the crosswalk.
• Try to avoid blocking the crosswalk when making a right-hand turn.
• Have headlights on and slow down at night.
