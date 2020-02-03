The Bakersfield Police Department raided an alleged illegal gaming facility on Niles Street on Sunday, arresting two men, the department said Monday.
Three “fish” gaming tables were seized, along with money, after BPD executed a search warrant at 1104 Niles Street at 9:20 p.m., the department said in a release.
Adam Lira, 30, and Sergio Grajeda-Berlanga, 20, were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of illegal gaming devices, maintaining an illegal gaming facility and conspiracy, according to BPD.
