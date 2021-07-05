BPD: Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles dies

A pedestrian hit by two vehicles early Monday in the 600 block of 4th Street died, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers called at about 12:54 a.m. found two men in the road suffering from injuries. A pedestrian was walking in the road when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver got out of his vehicle to check on the pedestrian, and both were struck by a different driver, who remained at the scene, BPD reported.
BPD said the initial pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
Police said the driver who checked on the pedestrian had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, police said. Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.