Bakersfield police are advising football fans not to get behind the wheel impaired Super Bowl Sunday as multiple patrols will be out targeting those who shouldn't be on the road.
DUI saturation patrols will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 1 a.m., according to police. Officers advised anyone driving impaired — whether through alcohol, drugs or prescription medication — faces a DUI arrest.
Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.
