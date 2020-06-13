The Bakersfield Police Department lost a patrol car to a destructive fire Saturday morning after the officer driving the car stopped it over dry grass to pursue a suspect on foot.
According to a BPD news release, officers responded at about 7:12 a.m. to a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Tierra Verde Street. The reporting party had advised that her ex-boyfriend was causing a disturbance and she believed he was possibly under the influence of drugs. A record check revealed the man had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.
An officer tried to contact the suspect in a field near West Columbus Street and Union Avenue, police said in the release. The man ran when he saw the officer approaching.
The officer stopped his vehicle in an area of the field that had tall, dry grass and pursued the man on foot, police said. The heat from the undercarriage of the vehicle ignited the dry grass and the vehicle quickly became fully engulfed in flames.
The Bakersfield Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Officers apprehended the man after a brief foot pursuit. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 327-7111.
