BPD: One killed in hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported that a man was killed in a hit-and-run collision Sunday night on California Avenue.
BPD officers responded to the 700 block of California and found a man who had died from injuries he sustained after he was hit by a car.
The BPD reported that the driver fled the scene and was last seen traveling north on Baker Street.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.