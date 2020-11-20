A man wearing a red face mask below his nose robbed a cellphone and wireless services store in west Bakersfield Wednesday, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
The suspect in the robbery, which occurred at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Metro by T-Mobile store, 10014 Rosedale Highway, is believed to be in his 20s, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build, short hair, and wearing a black knit hat and a red face mask, police said.
The BPD offered no other details about the robbery in its release.
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Woods at 326-3919 or the BPD's non-emergency number at 327-7111.