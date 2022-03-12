 Skip to main content
BPD officials report 2 in critical condition after shooting

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported Saturday that two people are in critical condition at a local hospital after a shooting.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 5000 block of Belle Terrace. Officers reported finding a man and a woman in a vehicle who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to a BPD news release.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and anyone with information can call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

