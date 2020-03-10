With the application process for the Bakersfield police chief position closing today, a maximum of 16 Bakersfield Police Department officers have been identified as potentially eligible for the position.
The potentially eligible members were identified based on meeting the minimum qualifications of serving at least five years in the department and having at least two years preceding the week of March 23 at the rank of lieutenant or higher.
Additional qualifications include meeting education requirements. There are a variety of ways someone can meet these along with a combination of bachelor degrees and specific certifications. However, it is not publicly known how many of the 16 meet the education requirements.
In a supplemental questionnaire, applicants are asked to describe things they believe prepared them for the promotion to police chief such as management or executive training programs completed, any commendation, and special awards or accomplishments.
The application for the position became available Feb. 26 and the application period will close at 1 p.m. today. After that, the city’s human resources department will review submitted applications until March 23 to ensure applicants meet the requirements and verify information, according to Sgt. Nathan McCauley, a department spokesman.
Once applications are reviewed, the police commission will identify who they want to bring in before an oral board, according to city spokesman Joseph Conroy.
Conroy said the oral board will consist of potentially four figures: the city manager or an assistant city manager; a chief of police from another city; a community member or a city department head; and an optional fourth person, who has been suggested to be either a district attorney or a judge.
The oral board tentatively plans to conduct its interviews during the week of March 23, according to Conroy.
The top three finalists will then be interviewed by newly hired Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg, possibly the following week. An appointment is expected shortly thereafter.
When addressing the media last week, Clegg said he hopes to find someone who can “build community trust.” Clegg also mentioned the need for “21st-century policing.”
Bakersfield Councilman Chris Parlier reiterated that Clegg has made the decision a priority, adding “we need a dynamic leader that’s engaged with the community.”
