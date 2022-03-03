BPD officers arrest suspects in robbery investigation

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested three suspects Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and gang participation as part of their investigation into the armed robbery of a convenience store.
BPD officers responded to a report of a robbery of a 7-11 at 1701 Pacheco Road around 10:43 p.m., and saw the suspects’ vehicle fleeing the area, according to a BPD news release.
After conducting a traffic stop, officers arrested Omar Paredez, 21, Demetris Acevedo, 21, and Gyani Lopez, 22, all of Bakersfield, and recovered two firearms, the release stated. Officers also reported finding evidence in the vehicle linking the suspects to an armed robbery that occurred March 1 in the 800 block of 34th Street.