BPD officers arrest suspect in shooting, seize 3 pounds of marijuana, recover weapon

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a McFarland man and seized several pounds of marijuana after a report of a shooting Wednesday in the 4000 block of California Avenue.
Cesar Gutierrez, 24, was arrested on suspicion he was involved in the sales of marijuana, as well as firing a handgun at a group of people during an armed robbery that happened during the sale, according to BPD officials.
Officers investigating a report of the shooting around 7:55 p.m. detained four suspects seen fleeing the area and recovered a firearm.
Several uninvolved vehicles in the area were struck by the gunfire; however, there is no indication that anyone sustained gunshot injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation with no additional suspect information being released at this time, according to the release. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.