BPD officers arrest man on suspicion of murder

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing outside a hotel.
BPD officers arrested Andrew Ceballos, 23, after a man was found with stab wounds at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday outside the Travelodge at 1011 Oak St., according to a BPD news release.
First responders tried to treat the victim’s wounds but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police reported Ceballos was in a verbal disagreement with the victim, which became a physical confrontation that led to the stabbing.
Officers found Ceballos at a southwest Bakersfield residence about 6 p.m. and was detained without incident, the release noted.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call Detective Jason Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.