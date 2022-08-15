 Skip to main content
BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release.

BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Way around 5:20 a.m. Officers arrived three minutes later and attempted to confront Jimenez, the release stated. 

