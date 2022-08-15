BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Way around 5:20 a.m. Officers arrived three minutes later and attempted to confront Jimenez, the release stated.
An officer fired at Jimenez but did not strike him after he failed to respond to their commands and advanced on one of the officers with a rock. The other officer was able to take Jimenez into custody after the officer used his Taser on him.
The officer involved in the shooting was equipped with a body-worn camera device. As the investigation proceeds, the footage will be made available to the public, according to the release. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted, according to the BPD release.
Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, attempted burglary, felony vandalism and public intoxication and booked into the Kern County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.