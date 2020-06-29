A Bakersfield Police officer has returned to duty after an internal affairs investigation regarding a social media post prior to 2010 depicting the officer dressed in blackface was brought to BPD’s attention earlier this month.
The officer was placed on paid administrative leave June 8 and a “thorough and complete” investigation ensued, according to BPD Police Chief Greg Terry. The photo was included in the officer’s high school yearbook and was taken several years before their employment with BPD, the department said.
“I reviewed the investigation and the facts that were presented,” Terry said in a news release. “I have the utmost confidence in the officer to continue to represent our department in a professional, moral, and ethical manner.”
