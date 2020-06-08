The Bakersfield Police Department has placed an officer on paid administrative leave after a social media post prior to 2010 depicting the individual dressed as blackface was brought to the department’s attention Monday.
The officer was wearing blackface makeup as part of a Halloween costume, BPD said in a news release. The photo was included in the officer’s high school yearbook and was taken several years before their employment with BPD, the department said.
“The use of ‘blackface’ in any context is inappropriate and offensive. We do not condone any behavior that degrades members of our community,” said BPD Chief of Police Greg Terry. “The Bakersfield Police Department is committed to serving our diverse city with dignity and respect, and we are taking immediate action to ensure that standard is met in our hiring process, our training, and our daily actions.”
The department’s internal affairs is investigating the matter and an internal investigation will look at all of the facts related to the photograph, BPD said.
(2) comments
Give me a break!!!!! The Governor of Virginia posed in his college yearbook either in blackface or in a KKK robe and he is still in his position. Of course he is a Democrat and their hypocrisy knows no end.
If it didn't hurt the Governor of Virginia...It shouldn't hurt this guy either....
