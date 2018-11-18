A Bakersfield police officer was placed on administrative leave after the police department became aware of a social media photo appearing to show an officer handling a firearm in an unsafe manner, according to a press release.
The incident reportedly occurred while the officer was at a fixed post during Sunday's Bakersfield Marathon. The BPD didn't reveal the name of the officer placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
The BPD asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 661-327-7111.
