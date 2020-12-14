A Bakersfield Police Department officer who fell asleep in a local movie theater with his service weapon in his lap in 2019 has been returned to active duty following an internal investigation.
BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair confirmed Officer Douglas Barrier was back on active duty, but claimed the law prevented the department from releasing additional details on disciplinary action.
The Californian has previously reported Barrier was found asleep at Studio Movie Grill on Dec. 19 in a screening of “Frozen II” with his department-issued firearm between his legs. Previous reporting said Barrier was observed to have watery eyes, an unsteady gait and an alcoholic odor when he woke up.
In June, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, which was eventually dismissed.