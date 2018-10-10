The Bakersfield Police Department has determined that all shots fired in an officer involved shooting on June 15 complied with department policy and legal requirements.
The BPD Critical Incident Review Board reviewed the shooting of Jose Pantoja Reyes, 37, who police said had an active warrant for attempted murder at the time of his arrest and shooting.
A BPD report said Officer Brendan Thebeau conducted a traffic stop at 4:11 a.m. on June 15 in the 5300 block of South Union Avenue during which Reyes reportedly fled the vehicle on foot.
The report states that Thebeau injured Reyes by discharging his weapon, although Reyes survived after being transported to a local hospital.
Two loaded firearms were located in the area where the shooting occurred, the report said. One of the firearms was stolen, BPD said.
Following the investigation, Thebeau has been returned to full duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.