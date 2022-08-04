 Skip to main content
BPD officer arrested on suspicion of seizing, flushing legally purchased marijuana

The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrest Thursday of an officer accused of petty theft after an investigation that involved BPD body cam footage.  

Senior Officer Brendan Thebeau was part of a team of officers who executed a search warrant Nov. 11 at the home of a suspect accused of brandishing a firearm at an officer, according to a BPD news release.

