BPD officer arrested on suspicion of seizing, flushing legally purchased marijuana

The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrest Thursday of an officer accused of petty theft after an investigation that involved BPD body cam footage.
Senior Officer Brendan Thebeau was part of a team of officers who executed a search warrant Nov. 11 at the home of a suspect accused of brandishing a firearm at an officer, according to a BPD news release.
During a search of the residence — outside of the view of other officers — Thebeau opened a bag containing approximately two ounces of legally possessed marijuana and flushed the marijuana down the toilet, according to the release.
An investigation was conducted and the report was submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, which resulted in the arrest warrant that preceded Thebeau's arrest on the misdemeanor charge.
Thebeau is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.