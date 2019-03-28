The Bakersfield Police Department is no longer pursuing two suspects wanted for a grand theft earlier this month.
The department said after more than $12,000 in cash that had been stolen on March 18 has been returned to the victim, who is no longer seeking prosecution in the case.
According to BPD, the theft occurred in the 4100 block of Stine Road. The department was investigating two Hispanic women in their 20s who were suspected in the theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.