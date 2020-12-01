The Bakersfield Police Department is holding back information on a Truxtun Avenue police shooting that occurred Monday evening, saying releasing details of the incident could taint impartial witness statements that have not yet taken place.
"Our commitment to community trust requires openness and transparency in all matters, especially the use of deadly force by a police officer," BPD said in a news release on Tuesday. "As has been our policy, we recognize that the public has a valid and legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information. We strive to release information regarding critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so, without compromising an investigation."
The department said further interviews should be conducted this week, followed by the expected release of new details.
According to BPD, officers were dispatched at 3:16 p.m., Monday, to the 2000 block of Truxtun Ave. on a call regarding someone who had stolen a construction loader being used for road work.
Witnesses said a man appeared to have difficulty driving the loader, police said, and abandoned it after driving it onto the road. He then entered a red Nissan truck and circled the area several times, according to a police statement.
The shooting occurred when officers contacted the man, who was parked in an eastbound lane of Truxtun Ave., the statement says.
After providing first aid, the man was taken to a hospital. As of Monday, police said the man was in critical, but stable condition.
The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place. Body camera footage is available, BPD says, and will be released to the public as the investigation continues.