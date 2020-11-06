The Bakersfield Police Department arrested several people throughout the week in an effort to disrupt and impact the cycle of gang violence affecting the community.
According to the BPD:
• On Wednesday, BPD arrested Edward Pulido, 36, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, gang participation and other associated weapon violation charges.
At about 1:54 a.m., BPD officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 1000 block of Niles Street. Pulido was found to be on post-release community supervision and officers searched his vehicle.
• Deontray Thomas, 35, and Michael Webber, 20, were arrested on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm, gang participation and other associated charges. A third passenger, 16, in the vehicle was placed under arrest for gang participation.
At about 7:39 p.m., BPD officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 10 block of Myrtle Street. Thomas was found to be on active parole and Webber was found to be on post release community supervision and the vehicle was searched.
• On Thursday, Duwayne Payton, 24, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, associated weapons charges and possession of a stolen vehicle. At about 6:45 p.m., BPD officers contacted Payton in an occupied stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of Country Place Lane.
• Charles Wells, 28, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, gang participation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapon violation charges.
At about 9:55 p.m., BPD officers attempted to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 1100 block of L Street. The driver, Wells, led officers on a vehicle pursuit before yielding.
• Avaun Williams, 25, and Billy Tilford, 34, were arrested on suspicion of gang participation, and applicable narcotics and weapons charges.
At about 10:28 p.m., BPD officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 600 block of East California Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Williams, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to BPD. Tilford was found to be on post release community supervision. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm and methamphetamine, according to BPD.
• On Friday, Jose Lopez, 37, was arrested on suspicion of a pre-existing probation violation warrant, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other charges associated with the vehicle pursuit and weapon violations.
At about 1:07 a.m., BPD officers tried to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 3900 block of Louisville Drive. The driver led officers on a short vehicle pursuit, which ended when Lopez fled from the vehicle on foot, according to BPD.
• Jose Serrato, 34, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm and various other weapon violations.
At about 2:03 a.m, BPD officers made a traffic enforcement stop in the 400 block of West Columbus Street. Serrato was found to be on post release community supervision and his vehicle was searched.
Police ask that anyone with information on these investigations call 327-7111.