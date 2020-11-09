The Bakersfield Police Department arrested several people throughout the weekend in a continued effort to disrupt and impact the cycle of gang violence in the community.
Here were the arrests made by BPD:
• On Friday, Edwin Martinez-Sandoval, 24, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of stolen property and associated weapon violations, according to BPD.
At about 11:26 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the intersection of Kern Street and East Truxtun Avenue. A single vehicle had struck the center median of the roadway and became disabled. Martinez-Sandoval, the drive, was contacted while attempting to walk away and was found to be exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication, according to BPD.
• On Saturday, Dshawn Rhodes was placed under arrest for a pre-existing felony arrest warrant as well as suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm and other associated weapon violation violations, according to BPD.
At about 12:09 a.m. officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 3500 block of California Avenue. Rhodes, the driver, was found to be on post release community supervision.
• Gerardo Sanchez, 44, was placed under arrest on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and associated weapon violation charges, according to BPD.
Just before 1 a.m. officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 300 block of Jeffrey Street. Sanchez was found to be driving with a suspended license, BPD said.
• On Sunday, Travion Cotton, 29, was placed under arrest on suspicion of gang participation and associated weapon violation charges, according to BPD.
Just after 2 a.m, officers made a traffic enforcement stop in the 9600 block of Retail Drive. During a probation search of the car a loaded, unregistered firearm was found, police said.
BPD asks anyone with information on these investigations to call 327-7111.