A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run collision with a sedan Saturday night at Gosford Road and South Laurelglen Boulevard, Bakersfield Police reported.
Officers arrived at 10:30 p.m. to find the man and his adult female passenger, who was also injured and taken to a hospital, down in the road.
The driver of the sedan and two passengers fled on foot, BPD reported. Someone saw the two passengers enter another vehicle and directed officers to them. The driver of the sedan has not been found, police said.
Police said the sedan made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, but it's unknown who had the right-of-way. Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111.
I once owned a BMW Z3. When I sold it, it was 20 years old and had under 30,000 miles on it. It seemed every time I took it out for a spin, someone ran me off the road, so I became frightened of it. I drive a SUV and I'm well noticed on the road.
