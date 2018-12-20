Police said Thursday they have received information leading them to believe a man who has been missing since March is dead, and that he's a victim of foul play.
The man, Micah Holsonbake, went missing in March and his disappearance has been widely reported in the media along with another missing person's case and a homicide that have collectively come to be known as the Bakersfield 3.
Police said the case bears a number of similarities with the April disappearance of Baylee Despot, another member of the Bakersfield 3. Those similarities include witnesses, locations and evidence.
Previously, the Kern County Sheriff's Office had been investigating Despot's disappearance.
BPD will take over that investigation due to the similarities, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding either case is asked to call Detective Garrett at 326-3504, the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111, or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
