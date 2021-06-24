BPD: Missing girl found

UPDATE: BPD reports Aniyah Yancy has been located unharmed.
•••
The Bakersfield Police Department is for the community's assistance in locating a missing at-risk girl with developmental challenges.
According to a BPD news release, Aniyah Yancy, 12, was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 12300 block of Marla Avenue.
Yancy is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch, tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black jeans and purple sandals.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.