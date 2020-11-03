Bakersfield Police said a missing woman was found unharmed Monday night.
Susan Fairgood, 68, was found in the 1500 block of Coffee Road, police said. She had been considered at risk because of medical conditions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bakersfield Police said a missing woman was found unharmed Monday night.
Susan Fairgood, 68, was found in the 1500 block of Coffee Road, police said. She had been considered at risk because of medical conditions.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 34,676
Deaths: 425
Recovered Residents: 17,474
Number of Negative Tests: 189,207
Number of Pending Tests*: 23
Updated: 11/03/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.