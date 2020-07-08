A 16-year-old girl who was previously reported missing was located Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Brisa Torres was located Wednesday at about 7:08 a.m. She was last seen Monday at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Mendocino Drive near Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road. Torres wasn't the victim of any criminal offense and the investigation has revealed she was a voluntary runaway, BPD said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.