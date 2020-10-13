A man died Tuesday morning following the use of deadly force by the Bakersfield Police Department when officers responded to a stabbing in the 500 block of Sonora Street.
At about 8:45 a.m., BPD went to a call regarding a man who had stabbed his mother multiple times, according to Sgt. Robert Pair, BPD’s public information officer. Witnesses followed the man and informed BPD he was armed with a knife, Pair said.
BPD officers unsuccessfully tried to take the man into custody through the use of less-than-lethal munitions, which included “foam rounds,” Pair said. An officer shot the man at about 8:57 a.m. at Baker and East 18th streets and the man was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pair said the investigation was still active as of Tuesday morning and that the responding officer's body camera footage would be released to the public once it is processed.
He said the man’s mother sustained “moderate” injuries and was taken to a hospital.
The name of the man who was shot will be released by the Kern County coroner’s office, according to Pair.