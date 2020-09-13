A man was shot in the thigh Saturday in the area of 4th and N streets, Bakersfield Police reported, and the suspects have not been found.
Police said witnesses provided a suspect vehicle description of a newer model orange or red sedan with a black stripe along the side, as well as an older model burgundy Geo sedan with a black roof.
They were only able to give limited descriptions of the suspects but said one was armed with a handgun.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
Wittlesses could only give vague descriptions of the vehicles and nothing nothing about the shooters. Typical of Central Bakersfield. Good luck finding them.
