A man driving through the intersection of 6th and N streets in central Bakersfield Friday night was shot, setting off a ShotSpotter activation, police said.
Police arrived to find a crash in the 1200 block of 6th Street, where after the man was shot, he continued driving a short distance and hit two parked vehicles, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
The man, whose name was not released, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
There is no suspect information. Police ask that anyone with information call Detective T. Hernandez at 326-3501 or BPD at 327-7111.