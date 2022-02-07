BPD: Man shot at ‘car rally’ dies in hospital from injuries

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a man who was shot Saturday during an argument at an “apparent car rally,” also known as a sideshow, died Monday at an area hospital from his injuries.
BPD officers found two shooting victims after being called to the 2300 block of White Lane around 10:57 p.m.
Two men were shot after a fight broke out at the sideshow, which is a term police use to describe a group of people performing motor vehicle stunts that often precede a street race.
The identity of the decedent has not yet been released. A second person received a minor gunshot wound, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and then released, according to officials.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation, anyone with information regarding this murder can contact Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.