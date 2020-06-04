The Bakersfield Police Department located a man who had been shot after responding to a ShotSpotter activation Wednesday at 9:41 p.m. in the 700 block of Kentucky Street, according to a BPD report.
BPD said the man was inside a business when he was found before being taken to a hospital with major injuries where he later died.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office later identified the victim as Jerry Lee Tibbs Jr., 49, of Bakersfield.
Homicide detectives assumed the investigation, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call a detective at 326-3504 or BPD at 327-7111.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
