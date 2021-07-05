BPD: Man shoots woman, turns gun on himself and dies

A man shot a woman in east Bakersfield on Sunday, then turned the gun on himself. He later died at a hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
It happened at about 4:45 pm. in the 600 block of Dorado Pass Avenue.
The woman suffered minor to moderate injuries and was treated at a hospital, police said in a news release.
"The firearm was recovered and there are no outstanding suspects in this case. This is not a domestic violence incident," BPD wrote in the news release.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326-3953 or BPD at 661-327-7111.