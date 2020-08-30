A man was shot and killed Saturday night in east Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Officers were dispatched through a ShotSpotter activation to the 700 block of Niles Street at 9:12 p.m. for reports of shots fired, BPD said. Police also received a call for a victim of a shooting in the 1200 block of Baker Street.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead in the south alley of the 700 block of Niles Street.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective McIntyre at 326-3921 or BPD at 327-7111.
