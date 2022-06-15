BPD: Man in critical condition after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department reported a man was in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting at the intersection of Hughes Lane and Lum Avenue.
Officers said a man who had major injuries from a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
There is no suspect information to release at this time, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Kyle McNabb at 661-326-3873, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.